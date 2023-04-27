US-based engineering services company KBR will advise the Iraqi government on state-led mega-projects, a planning ministry official said.

Abdul Zahra Al-Hindawi, spokesperson for the Ministry of Planning told Zawya Projects that officials from the ministry and KBR recently met in the capital to finalise the agreement.

The ministries of finance, electricity and oil participated in the previous meetings between KBR and the planning ministry, which was assigned the responsibility to negotiate the technical and contractual aspects of the planned agreement.

Al-Hindawi said initially a three-year agreement will be signed with KBR with scope for extension.

(Reporting by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)