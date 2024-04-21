Muscat: The total domestic production and import of the Sultanate of Oman of natural gas decreased by 2 per cent and reached 8.38 billion cubic metres by the end of February 2024 compared to 8.55 billion cubic metres during a similar period of the previous year.

Statistics showed that industrial projects accounted for 68.2 percent of natural gas uses in the Sultanate of Oman until the end of February 2024, where uses for industrial projects amounted to 5.72 billion cubic metres.

The total use of natural gas for oil fields reached 1.52 billion cubic metres, for power generation stations 1.98 billion cubic metres, and for the industrial sector 43.60 million cubic metres.

It is noteworthy that the non-associated production of natural gas, including imports, amounted to 6.71 billion cubic metres, while the associated production reached 1.67 billion cubic metres.

