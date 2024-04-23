Iraq’s Prime Minister Mohammed Al-Sudani asked US firms to submit bids for projects to recover flared gas for power and petrochemical projects, according to an Iraqi businessman who was with Sudani during his US visit last week.

“The Prime Minister highlighted efforts to tackle the gas flaring problem in Iraq…he invited specialised US companies to submit bids for projects to end flaring and utilise the country’s associated gas resources in the operation of power facilities and the construction of petrochemical plants,” Abdul Aziz Al-Khudairi told Shafaq News.

Iraq has committed to World Bank’s Zero Routine Flaring by 2030 (ZRF) Initiative.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

