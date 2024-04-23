Saudi Arabia’s economy is projected to grow by 5.9 percent in 2025 due to a significant rise in oil production and anticipated increase in crude prices, according to Roberta Gatti, Chief Economist for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region at the World Bank.

Gross domestic growth (GDP) will be driven by large investments, strong private spending, and keeping inflation low with generous subsidies, she told Asharq Al-Awsat.

The Washington-based bank had previously estimated the Kingdom’s GDP growth at 4.2 percent. The World Bank expects non-oil private sector growth to reach 4.8 percent this year, Gatti said.

