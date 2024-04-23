NASDAQ-listed energy technology company Baker Hughes announced on Tuesday that it has received an order from Worley, for and on behalf of Aramco, to supply gas technology equipment for the third phase of Saudi Arabia’s Master Gas System project.

The company will supply 17 pipeline centrifugal compressors driven by aeroderivative gas turbines, it said in a press statement.

The contract value wasn't disclosed.

The Master Gas System’s new 4,000-km pipeline is vital to the Kingdom’s energy transition, with expectations to increase domestic gas distribution and contribute to a reduction of carbon emissions and oil consumption.

The order follows the delivery of 18 centrifugal compressors driven by aeroderivative gas turbines for Phase 1 and 2 of the Master Gas System projects executed by Baker Hughes.

In February 2024, the company announced the delivery of the first two trains of advanced hydrogen compression solutions for the NEOM green hydrogen project in the Kingdom.

(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

