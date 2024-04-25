UK-based independent oil and gas company Harbour Energy discussed investment opportunities in Algeria’s oil and gas sector with the government officials.

The discussions were led by Harbour Company’s CEO Linda Cook and Algeria’s Minister of Energy and Mines Mohamed Arkab.

The two parties discussed co-investment opportunities in Algeria’s natural gas sector with Sonatrach, emission reduction and carbon capture and storage projects and partnerships within the framework of Sonatrach's strategy to expand its presence in the African market.

Harbour Energy is the largest London-listed independent oil and gas company with a leading position in the UK as well as interests in Indonesia, Vietnam, Mexico and Norway, according to the company’s website.

