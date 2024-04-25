Algeria’s Sonatrach and Oman’s Abraj Energy Services have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to focus on opportunities for cooperation in drilling, workover, well services and integrated project services.

“The signing of this MoU confirms SONATRACH's ambitions to develop cooperation in international oilfield services activities and to further strengthen the partnership with Omani companies through the mutual exchange of experiences and specialised training,” Sonatrach said in a press statement.

