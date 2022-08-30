Jordan’s Ministry of Energy outlined an executive plan to implement the country’s energy and mining sector vision until 2025.

The Ministry of Energy Secretary General, Amani Azzam on Thursday chaired a meeting to discuss new initiatives to implement the energy sector vision, launch a road map for the country’s transition towards renewable and alternative resources, develop power and electricity stations, and outline mechanisms to strengthen grid connectivity with its regional peers, according to an official statement released last week.

The meeting discussed setting up new energy sector regulations and policies to align with future developments, strengthen partnership between the public and private sectors, carry out exploration operations and feasibility studies for Jordan's oil, gas and shale gas reserves, integrate technology to reduce emissions, and achieve energy efficiency, the statement issued via state news agency PETRA said.

The participants also went over developing Jordan's energy infrastructure, endorsing legislation to use hydrogen and attract investments to the sector.



The ministry noted a national mining programme will be launched. It will also review the sector's legislation and incentives to promote related investment opportunities.

The ministry said periodic meetings will be held to identify energy sectors' priorities and set an executive work program in cooperation with all concerned stakeholders.

(Writing by Sowmya Sundar; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)