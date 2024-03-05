Iraq has received 17 bids from local and foreign companies for the construction of a waste-to-energy plant in Nahrawan in the capital Baghdad.

In a statement published on Tuesday, the National Investment Commission (NIC) said a special committee is studying the bids.

NIC said last month the project would be offered as an investment and that it could have a capacity to handle nearly 3,000 tonnes of waste per day.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Additional Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

