Iraq intends to award a project for the construction of a waste-to-energy (WTE) plant in the capital Baghdad in March, an official said on Thursday.

The project, located in Nahrawan area, will be completed within 24 months and has a capacity to produce 80-90 megawatts (MW) of electricity, said Karim Adab, Deputy Director of the Baghdad Department of Environment.

He told the official Alsabah newspaper that the project would handle nearly 3,000 tonnes of waste, adding that another WTE project in the capital is being planned.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

