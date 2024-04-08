DUBAI - Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) continuously develops a customer’s journey by utilising digital solutions and AI in all its services and operations.

DEWA aims to provide proactive, advanced, seamless, and integrated digital services through shared channels to meet customers’ needs and exceed their expectations. It is also committed to supporting sustainability efforts and reducing its carbon footprint. It implements the “Services 360” policy by analysing and measuring service maturity levels over a three-year plan (2023-2025) aligning with the master plan of the General Secretariat of the Executive Council of Dubai Government.

Implementing the “Services 360” approach has led to tangible results: service automation reached 100, self-services that do not require physical presence reached 100 percent, digital adoption of DEWA’s services reached 99.2 percent, customer happiness reached 98.3 percent, and service quality reached 95 percent. In 2023, DEWA’s digital services achieved savings of AED470 million for customers and AED35 million for DEWA, in addition to avoiding 41,470 tonnes of carbon emissions.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA, said, “In line with our ongoing efforts to serve customers and make them happier, we are keen to provide innovative digital services that allow customers to conduct their transactions anytime, anywhere. This saves their time and efforts and supports DEWA’s strategy for sustainability and environmental protection by reducing the consumption of natural resources. DEWA has achieved notable success in implementing the ‘Services 360’ approach.

“In the first phase of the implementation, 15 out of 22 services met all standards, exceeding 300 percent of the targets of the first phase for 2023. The “Services 360” policy provides a roadmap and work plan for government departments in Dubai to provide seamless, proactive, and integrated services that focus on the customers, meet their needs, and enhance their experience in receiving the services, supporting the ‘one government’ concept.”

Digital Services and Smart Tools

DEWA provides many digital services and smart tools to help customers better understand and manage their electricity and water consumption. Its “Smart Living” dashboard enables customers to monitor their daily, monthly, and yearly consumption, and “My Sustainable Living Programme” allows them to compare their consumption with similar highly efficient homes and provides customised tips to manage their consumption efficiently.

The “Away Mode” allows customers to receive consumption reports when they are not at home, and the “Consumption Assessment Tool” provides a detailed report after filling out the consumption assessment. In addition, DEWA provides its customers with a wide range of special offers and discounts through the DEWA Store, in collaboration with many public and private sector companies. The offers encourage customers to adopt a smart and sustainable lifestyle and help transform their houses into smart homes.