Kuwait state oil operator has invited investors to build a plant to produce “Maleic Anhydride” which is used in the production of unsaturated polyster resin, a key component in the production of plastics and other substances, a local newspaper reported on Monday.

The Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) will supply 30,000 tonnes a year of feedstock for the plant through a pipeline to be built as part of the project, the Arabic language daily Alanba said, quoting KPC sources.

“KPC has invited local and foreign investors to submit letters of interest for the project before Sept 22…applicants must provide details of the company’s financial position, products, activities and services,” the report said.

KPC has also asked applicants to outline procedures to be followed in carrying out a feasibility study and the project’s date of completion, the report added.

