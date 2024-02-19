Arab Finance: Egypt Kuwait Holding (EKH) plans for the soft opening of its medium-density fiberboard (MDF) wood factory in Egypt soon, CEO Loay Al-Kharafi revealed during his meeting with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly on February 18th.

Investments amounting to $120 million have been pumped into the factory, Al-Kharafi said.

Moreover, Al-Kharafi expressed keenness on exploring available investment opportunities in Egypt.

During the meeting, both sides discussed possible investment opportunities.

Madbouly said that Egypt welcomes the injection of any new investments and is working to overcome any obstacles and remove any challenges facing investors.

