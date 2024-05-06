Egypt intends to embark on major projects as part of its long-term strategy to develop an export-oriented petrochemical industry, a newspaper has said.

The strategy, which stretches until 2040, comprises projects covering petrochemicals, soda, silicon, methanol and bio-ethanol, the Arabic language daily Addustour said, citing a government report.

One of the projects is a silicon and derivatives complex in the Northern port of El Alamein at a cost of around $172 million, it said.

Other projects include a soda production plant at a cost of $684 million, a $120-million methanol plant, a $120 million bio-ethanol factory, a $380 million biofuel project and a 120,000 tonnes/year capacity green ammonia plant in the North-eastern Damietta city, according to the report.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

