Egypt intends to embark on major projects as part of its long-term strategy to develop an export-oriented petrochemical industry, a newspaper has said.
The strategy, which stretches until 2040, comprises projects covering petrochemicals, soda, silicon, methanol and bio-ethanol, the Arabic language daily Addustour said, citing a government report.
One of the projects is a silicon and derivatives complex in the Northern port of El Alamein at a cost of around $172 million, it said.
Other projects include a soda production plant at a cost of $684 million, a $120-million methanol plant, a $120 million bio-ethanol factory, a $380 million biofuel project and a 120,000 tonnes/year capacity green ammonia plant in the North-eastern Damietta city, according to the report.
(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)
