Alexandria Mineral Oils Company (AMOC) reported a 19% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit after tax for the first nine-month period of fiscal year (FY) 2023/2024, according to the financial statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on April 29th.

Consolidated net profit after tax amounted to EGP 1.311 billion in the nine-month period ended March 31st, compared to a profit of EGP 1.099 billion in the same period of FY 2022/2023.

The company generated consolidated net sales of EGP 22.747 billion in the first nine months of FY 2023/2024, growing 28% YoY from EGP 17.735 billion.

Meanwhile, the company’s standalone net profit after tax jumped to EGP 983.358 million in the nine-month period ended March 31st from EGP 887.493 million in the corresponding period of the prior fiscal year.

AMOC is an Egypt-based company that operates in the petroleum industry. The company specializes in the production of essential mineral oils, paraffin wax and its derivatives, naphtha, and butane, as well as distributes and markets them in Egypt and abroad.

