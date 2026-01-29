As global fuel prices continue to fluctuate, a January 2026 ranking shows that petrol remains most affordable in African countries such as Libya, Angola, and Algeria, where heavy government subsidies and strong oil production help keep pump prices among the lowest in the world.

Below are the top 10 African countries with the cheapest petrol prices in January 2026, according to GlobalPetrolPrices.com.

Libya- $0.024

Libya offers petrol at approximately $0.024 (₦36.67) per litre, making it the cheapest in Africa and one of the lowest globally. This exceptionally low price is sustained by extensive government subsidies and the country’s vast oil reserves. Despite ongoing political instability, fuel affordability remains largely unaffected for domestic consumers.

Angola -$0.327

Angola sells petrol at about $0.327 (₦499.66) per litre, placing it among Africa’s most affordable fuel markets. The pricing reflects Angola’s strong crude oil production capacity and continued state involvement in fuel pricing. However, the country is gradually adjusting subsidies as part of broader economic reforms.

Algeria – $0.366

Algeria records petrol prices of roughly $0.366 (₦559.25) per litre, supported by long-standing subsidy policies and robust oil and gas production. These measures help cushion consumers from global energy price swings, even as the government explores gradual subsidy rationalisation.

Egypt – $0.447

Egypt offers petrol at approximately $0.447 (₦683.02) per litre, ranking it among Africa’s cheaper petrol markets. The price reflects a balance between subsidy reductions and controlled pricing, as authorities continue to reform the energy sector while limiting pressure on consumers.

Nigeria – $0.566

Nigeria offers petrol at approximately $0.566 (₦865.85) per litre, positioning it among the more affordable petrol markets in Africa. This pricing reflects the country’s crude oil production capacity and evolving downstream reforms. However, subsidy removals in 2023 and supply challenges continue to shape fuel availability and economic pressures nationwide.

Recently, Dangote Refinery announced an increase in gantry prices of petrol, raising the cost from ₦699 per litre to ₦865.85 per litre. The company attributed the adjustment to factors such as rising production costs and changes in global crude oil prices. The revision marks a significant increase in the pricing structure and is expected to impact both distributors and consumers across the country.

Sudan – $0.700

Sudan sells petrol at about $0.700 (₦1,069.60) per litre, keeping it within Africa’s top ten for affordability. Prices are influenced by government interventions and economic controls, though inflation and currency pressures continue to affect overall fuel accessibility.

Ethiopia – $0.791

Ethiopia records petrol prices of approximately $0.791 (₦1,208.65) per litre, despite being a net fuel importer. Government price controls help moderate costs, though foreign exchange constraints and import dependence remain key challenges.

Liberia – $0.854

Liberia offers petrol at roughly $0.854 (₦1,305.91) per litre, ranking it among the continent’s lower-priced petrol markets. The pricing is shaped by import structures and regulatory oversight, although logistics and currency fluctuations continue to affect supply stability.

Tunisia – $0.892

Tunisia sells petrol at about $0.892 (₦1,362.98) per litre, reflecting partial subsidies and regulated pricing. While fuel remains relatively affordable, ongoing fiscal pressures have prompted gradual adjustments to subsidy policies.

Gabon – $1.080

Gabon rounds out the top ten with petrol priced at approximately $1.080 (₦1,650.24) per litre. As an oil-producing nation, domestic production helps contain prices, though subsidy reforms and market controls continue to influence fuel costs.

