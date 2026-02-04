KUWAIT -- Kuwait Foreign Petroleum Exploration Company (KUFPEC) signed Tuesday an agreement with TotalEnergies aimed at supporting KUFPEC's strategic directions, enhancing asset value and expanding its international footprint in exploration and production activities.



The agreement was signed on the sidelines of Kuwait Oil and Gas Show (KOGS 2026) in the presence of His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.



It fosters a strategic partnership with France's TotalEnergies to exchange knowledge, share technical expertise, and assess collaboration across KUFPEC's global projects.

KUFPEC ECO Eisa Al-Maraghi told KUNA following the signing that the agreement reflects the company's commitment to building and bolstering strategic partnerships with leading global energy companies.



KUFPEC also signed a separate agreement for strategic partnership with Shell Kuwait Exploration and Production.

The agreements, he added, underscore KUFPEC's commitment to building long-term partnerships based on value creation through cooperation with leading global energy companies by establishing an organized platform for collaboration and knowledge exchange.

KUFPEC is a subsidiary of Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) and is responsible for oil and natural gas exploration and production activities outside Kuwait.

All KUNA right are reserved © 2026 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).