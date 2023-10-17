Kuwait-listed Heavy Engineering Industries and Ship-building Company (HEISCO) said on Tuesday it is planning to set up steel manufacturing project in Saudi Arabia.

The company said in a bourse statement that its affiliated firm in Saudi Arabia has signed a contract with the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu (RCJY) for leasing 200,000 square metres of land for the project in the Eastern port of Ras Al-Khair at an annual rental value of nearly 900,000 Saudi riyals ($240,000).

The “conditional investment agreement” is for the purpose of manufacturing of structured steel, the company said without providing further details.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

