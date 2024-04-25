Elegancia Healthcare, a subsidiary of Qatar-based Estithmar Holding, has signed its second agreement with the Iraqi Ministry of Health to manage and operate the 492-bed Al Hasan Al Mujtaba Teaching Hospital in Karbala governorate in Iraq.

The agreement follows Elegancia Healthcare's recent pact to manage and operate the Al Nasiriya Teaching Hospital in Dhi Qaar governorate, bringing the total number of beds under its management to nearly 1,000.

Operations at both hospitals are expected to commence within the next two months, given that they are already operational.

The agreements are geared towards developing and upgrading the health sector in Iraq, said Mohammed bin Bader Al-Sadah, Group CEO of Estithmar Holding.

Joseph Hazel, CEO of Elegancia Healthcare, added that these agreements aim to improve operational efficiency, expand medical specialties, and implement the latest administrative and operational strategies.

Al Hasan Al Mujtaba Teaching Hospital comprises three buildings and offers several healthcare services and surgical treatment facilities. The hospital has 19 medical departments.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

