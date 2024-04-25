China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC) inaugurated its structural steel fabrication plant in Egypt, located within the China-Egypt Suez Economic and Trade Cooperation Zone (TEDA Suez) in Ain Sokhna.

The plant, spread over an area of 27,039 square metres, is owned by its subsidiary CSCEC Science and Industry (CSCEC Steel).

CSCEC Steel Egypt was built at a total investment of 87.4 million RMB ($12 million) and has a production capacity of 25,000 tonnes per year, according to an SCZONE press release.

The facility, which is expected to create 200 jobs, will provide technical development, design, testing, processing, and fabrication of steel structures used in large construction projects.

The opening ceremony was attended by senior officials including CSCEC Egypt Chairman Chang Weicai, TEDA Egypt and China-Africa TEDA Investment Chairman Liu Aimin, and China Steel Structure Manufacturing Company General Manager Xia Linyin.

“The factory was built within eight months, highlighting the successful partnership between SCZONE and industrial developer TEDA-Egypt in providing a supportive environment for investment,” said Waleid Gamal El Dien, Chairman of SCZONE.

Chang Weicai said the factory will house the region’s most advanced production lines for structural steel fabrication to serve the local and neighbouring markets. He said the project will boost local manufacturing in Egypt, a key economic hub with immense development potential, and an important part of the ‘Belt and Road’ strategy.

CSCEC is currently involved in several construction projects in Egypt, including the Iconic Tower, AlFardan Bridge, and the Midea-EGYPT home appliance factory.

