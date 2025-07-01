Arab Finance: Middle East Glass Manufacturing Company (MEGM) unveiled cash dividends valued at $0.1285 to shareholders for 2024, as per a bourse filing.

MEGM will disburse the dividends on July 7th, 2025.

Shareholders of record date of July 14th will be entitled to receive the dividends.

MEGM is an Egypt-based company primarily engaged in the manufacture, sale, and export of glass containers in the Middle East and North Africa region.

The company’s product solutions include food jars, bottles, juice, carbonated bottles, and pharma, among others.