Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) announced on Wednesday that the laying of cornerstone for a $15 million structural steel fabrication facility located within the China-Egypt Suez Economic and Trade Cooperation Zone (TEDA Suez) in Sokhna.

The facility, known as CSCEC Steel Egypt, would be owned and operated by CSCEC Science and Industry (CSCEC Steel), a subsidiary of China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC).

The new facility would be built over an area of 27,000 square metres, and have an annual production capacity of 140,000 tonnes of steel structures and 300 panels, SCZONE said in a press statement.

Its products and services would cater to construction projects in the European Union, the Middle East, and the African markets, the statement said.

