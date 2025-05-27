Egypt - A strategic cooperation agreement has been signed between Egypt’s Arab Metals Company ZEINOX and Oman’s OQ Group to establish a plastic manufacturing facility in the Sultanate of Oman, with a total investment of $2.6m.

The project will be implemented under Oman’s LADAYN industrial programme and is aimed at strengthening local production capacity and boosting regional exports.

The signing ceremony was attended by Abdullah bin Nasser Al-Rahbi, Oman’s Ambassador to Egypt, who described the agreement as a reflection of the deepening economic ties between the two countries and a tangible outcome of diplomatic and business collaboration.

The upcoming factory will produce a broad range of plastic products for the Omani market and neighboring Arab countries, contributing to regional industrial integration and supporting Oman’s diversification efforts under Vision 2040.

Maged El-Zeiny, Chairperson of ZEINOX, said the initiative aligns with the company’s strategy to deepen regional partnerships and support Oman’s ambitions to localize manufacturing. “This investment creates promising opportunities and reinforces industrial cooperation between Arab states,” he added.

Ambassador Al-Rahbi praised the growing interest from Egyptian investors in Oman and emphasized the importance of such ventures in enhancing trade volume and mutual economic growth. “This investment reflects Oman’s strong industrial position in the plastics sector and the increasing appeal of its investment environment,” he noted.

Mundher Al Rawahi, Head of the LADAYN programme, said the initiative—led by OQ Group in coordination with entities such as MADAYN—has already secured 18 investment agreements totaling $160m. The programme is focused on attracting strategic industrial projects that support Oman’s broader economic transformation goals.

Wael Abbas, Vice Chairman of ZEINOX, highlighted the partnership as a key step in the company’s efforts to diversify its investment portfolio and expand its regional and global footprint. “This collaboration is part of our ambition to build cross-border industrial partnerships that enhance competitiveness and drive growth,” he said.

OQ Group continues to expand its polymer-focused value chain as part of its long-term strategy to localize advanced industries, attract specialized investment, and support Oman’s shift toward a diversified, knowledge-based economy.

The project represents a convergence of public and private efforts across Egypt and Oman, and underscores the broader trend of Arab industrial integration through targeted joint ventures.

