Egypt - A new dialysis filter factory in Egypt is set to begin operations this July, marking a significant step toward self-sufficiency in medical supplies.

The plant, built at a cost of EGP 160m, is expected to cover 65% of the country’s local demand and generate annual savings of up to EGP 3bn (approximately $50m) by cutting import costs.

Amr Abdel Razek, Chairperson of Wadi El Nile Stio and SLS Egypt, announced at a recent press conference that the factory meets the latest international standards and has received ISO certification. He described the project as a strategic initiative aligned with the state’s efforts to strengthen domestic healthcare manufacturing capabilities.

Currently, the company imports raw materials from Germany, but Abdel Razek revealed plans to fully localize production within a year. This shift is intended to reduce Egypt’s dependence on foreign suppliers and reinforce the national healthcare system.

Before this development, Egypt imported about 90% of its dialysis filters. The new facility is expected to reverse that trend significantly.

In addition to dialysis filters, Wadi El Nile Stio and SLS Egypt are expanding into the production of critical pharmaceutical products, particularly medications used in intensive care, anesthesia, respiration, and cardiology. Abdel Razek noted that 40% of these drugs are already produced locally in compliance with World Health Organization (WHO) standards, with plans to begin exports to neighboring countries to boost foreign currency inflows.

To support this industrial expansion, the companies have partnered with German experts to deliver specialized training programs aimed at transferring technology and upskilling local technical teams.

Abdel Razek also announced a plan to launch 22 new pharmaceutical products, priced up to 60% lower than imported equivalents. This aligns with government directives to improve access to affordable, high-quality medication.

In collaboration with El Nasr Pharmaceutical Chemicals Company, the firms are rehabilitating production lines for anesthetic drugs and plan to develop additional factories to modernize Egypt’s pharmaceutical infrastructure.

The new dialysis filters and anesthetic products will be supplied to the Egyptian Unified Procurement Authority. Furthermore, the companies aim to establish maintenance centers for dialysis filters across various governorates and launch a dedicated department to service dialysis machines.

This factory is the result of agreements signed in June 2023 between El Nasr Pharmaceutical Chemicals Company and Wadi El Nile Stio Life Science for Pharmaceutical Industries to rehabilitate and operate a previously idle facility.

