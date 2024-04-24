The UAE’s AD Ports Group has secured a 20-year concession agreement to operate the Luanda multipurpose port terminal in Angola and plans to invest $251 million to modernise the terminal.

The agreements were signed with Unicargas and Multiparques, two Angola-based logistics and transport companies, which can be extended for another 10 years, the Abu Dhabi ADX-listed company said in a statement.

AD Ports will acquire an 81% stake in a joint venture that will operate the Luanda terminal and a 90% stake in another joint venture that will serve the facility and the broader Angolan logistics market.

AD Ports Group will invest $251 million to modernise the terminal and develop the logistics business between 2024 and 2026, potentially increasing it to $379 million over the concession term.

The Port of Luanda handles more than 76% of the country’s container and general cargo volumes, the statement said.

Under the terms of the terminal concession agreement, the joint venture will significantly upgrade the existing multipurpose facility to a container and Ro-Ro terminal, an upgraded quay wall, additional ship-to-shore cranes, etc.

The terminal’s redevelopment is expected to be completed in Q3 2026, boosting its container handling volumes from 25,000 TEUs to 350,000 TEUs and Ro-Ro volumes to over 40,000 vehicles.

Furthermore, the group’s other joint venture with Unicargas will provide integrated logistics and freight forwarding services for local, regional and global clients. The business, which will be operated by Noatum Logistics, part of AD Ports, will manage the movement of containers to Viana ICD and offer short and long-haul transport within Angola and to the neighbouring countries.

In addition, Noatum will manage and operate Unicargas’ existing truck fleet and logistics sites across the country.

AD Ports Group will explore opportunities to support Angola’s offshore industry and other maritime sectors through its maritime and shipping, the statement said.

(Editing by Brinda Darasha; brinda.darasha@lseg.com)