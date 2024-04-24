Iraq and Turkey on Monday signed 26 agreements and MoUs to expand mutual investments and set up joint small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in industry, power and other sectors, the local press reported on Tuesday.



The accords were signed during Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s first visit to Iraq in 13 years, Al-Iqtisad News and other Iraqi publications said.



One agreement included encouragement and protection of investments in the two neighboring countries while another covered incentives for SMEs and a third called for cooperation in defence industries.



Two other accords called for expanding cooperation in the tourism sector and in power projects, according to the report.



Erdogan is also expected to announce Ankara’s contribution to a mega project involving the construction of a 1,200-km rail line from Southern Iraq to the Turkish border.



(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

