Saudi Arabia - Al Ojaimi Industrial Group, a pioneer in the electrical manufacturing sector, has entered into a new joint venture with REPL International, the REPL Industry Company factory in Riyadh, a report said.

This strategic initiative, it said, is set to enhance the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's industrial capabilities in alignment with Vision 2030, Saudi Gazette said.

Founded in 1976, REPL International has established itself as a leading global manufacturer of cable accessories for the power and telecommunications industries, providing high-quality Heat Shrink, Cold Shrink, and Pre-moulded cable accessories.

The Riyadh factory marks REPL's latest expansion, both globally and regionally, emphasising the company's commitment to supporting strategic industries and contributing to the national economy.

The new REPL factory, with an initial annual production capacity of 150,000 termination and cable joints (with plans for future expansion), aims to serve both the local market and regional customers. This expansion is expected to increase national exports and contribute to the national gross product, further enhancing the Kingdom's economic diversification efforts.

Over the years, Al Ojaimi Industrial Group has demonstrated remarkable growth, expanding from a modest workforce of 30 in 1997 to over 5,000 employees today.

The group's diverse portfolio includes major brands such as Matco, Swanco, ECB, Saudi Taihan, Masarat United Cable Company, and the newly established TransM and NEP.

These companies have significantly contributed to both the regional and global markets, exporting to countries within the GCC and beyond, including Egypt, Lebanon, Palestine, Sudan, Jordan, and Poland.

The launch of the REPL factory is part of Al Ojaimi Empower House's ongoing commitment to sustainable manufacturing. The group is dedicated to exploring new frontiers in green technology, aiming to enhance regional self-sufficiency while protecting the environment for future generations.

“With the establishment of the REPL factory, we are not just expanding our manufacturing capabilities; we are also reinforcing our commitment to the economic vision of Saudi Arabia," Al Ojaimi Industrial Group said.

"This factory is a step forward in our continuous effort to innovate and lead in the electrical manufacturing industry, ensuring we meet the growing demands of our customers locally and globally.”

The REPL factory is poised to become a cornerstone of the industrial landscape in Riyadh, setting new standards in manufacturing excellence and sustainability.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).