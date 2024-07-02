Sahara International Petrochemical Company (Sipchem) has awarded engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contracts worth $187 million to expand its affiliate, International Polymers Company’s ethylene vinyl acetate plant.

The plant’s production capacity will rise by 70,000 tonnes to nearly 290,000 tonnes a year, the company said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange.

The 40-month EPC contracts were awarded to SGC E&C Co. and SGC Arabia Company.

The project is expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2027.

The high-grade ethylene vinyl acetate product is used in multiple industries, including the manufacture of solar power cell encapsulants and hot melt adhesives.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

