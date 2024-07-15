Henkel, a global leader in industrial and consumer products, has opened its cutting-edge beauty care production facility in Riyadh.

The facility will produce a wide range of products under the well-known Pert brand, including shampoos, conditioners, and other specialised items, meeting the growing demand for premium personal care products in the Middle East.

Major step forward

This development represents a major step forward for the Henkel Consumer Brands (HCB) division. It emphasises Henkel's commitment to expanding its presence in Saudi Arabia and the broader region, reinforcing the company’s dedication to local production and sustainable business practices.

Constructed in just one year, the new facility is set to boost Henkel’s operational efficiency and market responsiveness in the kingdom. By establishing a local production hub, Henkel can better meet the changing demands of the Saudi market and the region, ensuring faster delivery times and improved product availability.

Sustainability is a key focus at the facility. The plant features next generation water treatment technology designed to minimise water waste and sustainable practices that significantly improve energy efficiency, aligning with Henkel’s global sustainability objectives.

Important market

Irina Eliseeva, General Manager Henkel Consumer Brands, commented: "Saudi Arabia is a very important market for us. Investing in localising our production in Riyadh brings us closer to our consumers and allows us to expand our portfolio with Pert Hair care products made right here.

“This complements our existing locally produced range, including Persil Abaya Shampoos, Persil gel and powder detergents, DAC disinfectant and home cleaning products. We remain committed to delivering high-quality, locally made offerings that meet the evolving needs of our valued Saudi consumers and beyond."

Purposeful growth

The opening ceremony was attended by prominent industry figures and Henkel executives. Amr Elfawal, Project Lead and Regional Head of MEA-Central Asia at Henkel Consumer Brands, remarked: “The new production facility in Riyadh represents Henkel’s commitment to innovation, sustainability, and purposeful growth. This facility will enhance our production capabilities and strengthen our market position, allowing Henkel to provide its leading beauty care products to our customers.”

With over two decades of operation in Saudi Arabia, Henkel’s opening of the new plant underscores its long-term commitment to the country and the region. The beauty care production facility is a testament to Henkel’s dedication to excellence and strategic vision for future growth. The company looks forward to the ongoing success and contributions of the plant in advancing its development and sustainability initiatives in the Middle East.-

