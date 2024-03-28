A UK-based consultancy company has completed a study for a new Kuwaiti industrial strategy with the aim of encouraging investment in non-oil manufacturing projects as part of an economic diversification scheme, a Kuwaiti newspaper said on Friday.

Maxwell Stamp completed the strategy with the help of the Doha-based Gulf Organisation for Industrial Consultancy (GOIC), the Arabic language daily Alqabas said.

The study includes a plan to attract capital to the non-oil industrial sector as well as the establishment and management of industrial zones in Kuwait, it added.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

