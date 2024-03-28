PHOTO
A UK-based consultancy company has completed a study for a new Kuwaiti industrial strategy with the aim of encouraging investment in non-oil manufacturing projects as part of an economic diversification scheme, a Kuwaiti newspaper said on Friday.
Maxwell Stamp completed the strategy with the help of the Doha-based Gulf Organisation for Industrial Consultancy (GOIC), the Arabic language daily Alqabas said.
The study includes a plan to attract capital to the non-oil industrial sector as well as the establishment and management of industrial zones in Kuwait, it added.
(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)
Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.