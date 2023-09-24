Taihan Cable & Solution Co, a South Korean cable manufacturer, has won a $60 million order from Bahrain to build high-voltage power grids, a report said.

The company said it has signed a deal with Bahrain’s Electricity and Water Authority (EWA) to install 400-kilovolt (kV) underground cables in Al Jasra on the western coast of the Kingdom of Bahrain on a turnkey basis, The Korean Economic Daily report said.

Under the term, Taihan Cable will not only supply all necessary materials including high-voltage cables but also carry out the power grid construction and test operations, it said.

The deal is Taihan Cable’s first in the kingdom and is expected to pave the way for additional deals in the country, the report said.

The deal follows Taihan completing multiple major cable and power grid construction projects in other Middle Eastern countries such as Kuwait and Qatar over the last five decades.

