ENOC Group, a leading integrated global energy player, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ALSAYER Group Parts & Logistics in line with the Group’s wider strategy to further expand its lubricants network in the region.

The agreement will see ALSAYER expanding its product range in Kuwait to introduce technologically advanced products from ENOC, including industrial, marine and automotive lubricants to meet the growing needs of its customers. ALSAYER Group Parts & Logistics is the only ENOC distributor in Kuwait.

The agreement was signed by Burhan Al Hashemi, Managing Director at ENOC Commercial & International Sales, and Mubarak Naser Al Sayer, Chief Executive Officer of ALSAYER Holding Kuwait, in the presence of Dr. Matar Hamed Al Neyadi, UAE Ambassador to Kuwait.

Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC, said, “We remain committed to meet the customer demand for high quality lubricants and continue to enhance our product accessibility for our growing customer base across the region and beyond. Our latest partnership with ALSAYER reflects to our strong competencies and quality of our products and services. We will continue to deliver superior quality to our customers, while adhering to all international standards in the years ahead to further elevate our lubricants business across international markets.”

Commenting on the partnership, Mubarak Naser Al Sayer, Chief Executive Officer of ALSAYER Holding Kuwait, said, “We are happy to partner with ENOC Group, having strong competencies in the lubricants business and offers a wide product range to expand our product offerings in Kuwait. Together we will offer products of the highest quality while adhering to all international safety and quality standards to guarantee customer satisfaction.”

ENOC Lubricants is the fastest growing high-quality brand from the Middle East that markets a diverse portfolio of lubricants and greases that are designed for applications in many sectors, including automotive, industrial, marine, heavy-duty diesel engines and commercial use. ENOC Lubricants has a presence in more than 60 countries across the Middle East, Africa, Southeast Asia, CIS, the Indian Subcontinent with a recent expansion into South America. The Group is rapidly expanding its marine lubricants service network with a presence in over 200 seaports.

ALSAYER Holding Kuwait has been in the market for 68 years and are market leaders in the automotive and heavy equipment supply industries representing some of the best brands in the world.