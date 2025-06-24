Schneider Electric, the global leader in energy management and automation, and recognised sustainability leader, has unveiled its first Innovation Hub in Africa – a milestone development that forms part of the company’s long-term investment on the continent.

Located at Schneider Electric’s new, state-of-the-art English-speaking head office in Midrand, Johannesburg, the Innovation Hub is a testament to the company’s continued commitment to Africa and its valued partners.

Furthermore, it brings Schneider Electric’s vision for sustainability and digitalisation to life, ensuring that customers, partners, and stakeholders across the continent have direct access to groundbreaking innovations that can transform industries and drive meaningful progress.

The Innovation Hub also joins the ranks of Schneider Electric’s over 40 registered global Innovation Hubs, standing shoulder to shoulder with its international counterparts, offering the absolute latest in technology and sustainable solutions.

Like its global peers, the hub is a fully interactive environment where visitors can explore the company’s integrated solutions spanning critical segments such as energy, buildings, data centres, industry, and power and grid.

“We are building an ecosystem that thrives on collaboration, innovation, and relevance to the African context, one that values local talent, fosters local partnerships, and drives local solutions. The Innovation Hub is an important step forward in enabling our customers and partners with leading technologies that can shape Africa’s future while advancing global sustainability ambitions,” says Canninah Dladla, Cluster president for English-speaking Africa at Schneider Electric.

A tailored, engaging experience

The Innovation Hub offers a fully customised and guided experience for every visitor, ensuring they interact with the newest innovations in the Schneider Electric portfolio.

Visitors are introduced to the company’s story through an interactive touchscreen before exploring tailored spaces, including:



- The Software Portfolio, featuring AVEVA Operations Control, eTAP, and various EcoStruxure software solutions.



- Industrial Automation Solutions, showcasing live conveyor systems, EcoStruxure Plant and Machine control units, sensors, and industrial intelligence.



- Building Solutions, demonstrating advanced control technologies for access, lighting, HVAC, and room management.



- Power and Grid Solutions, featuring Schneider Electric’s acclaimed SF₆-free AirSet switchgear, protection relays, and microgrid solutions.



- Secure Power displays, including a live server room demonstrating Schneider Electric’s data centre and UPS solutions.

Designed as a flexible, evolving space, the Innovation Hub constantly adapts to ensure the latest innovations from Schneider Electric are always on display.

The hub is also accessible to partners, consultants, and system integrators, who can book the space to demonstrate specific solutions to their clients. Each session can be tailored to showcase industry-specific applications, ensuring that businesses and stakeholders receive real-world insights into how Schneider Electric’s technology can drive success.

The Innovation Hub is backed by a team of skilled Innovation Hub managers and operations specialists, ensuring expert guidance and a tailored visitor experience. Additionally, Schneider Electric is expanding its global Innovation Hub Ambassador Programme, training even more employees to bring a wealth of expertise from across the organisation, enhancing every visit to the facility.

Designed for sustainability

The Innovation Hub is housed within Schneider Electric’s new English-speaking headquarters, which truly represents the pinnacle of sustainable building design and operations.

With a 20% smaller footprint than its previous premises, the headquarters delivers significant sustainability gains, including:



- 37% lower energy consumption per month.



- 34% less water usage per month.



- 32 tonnes of CO₂ emissions reduced monthly.

Further amplifying its environmental performance, the headquarters boasts a 200 kWp rooftop solar installation, mitigating 15 tonnes of CO₂ emissions each month. Also, plans are underway for a full microgrid solution with battery energy storage (BESS), reinforcing Schneider Electric’s drive toward renewable and sustainable energy practices.

Schneider Electric’s EcoStruxure Buildings Operation and Power Monitoring software seamlessly integrates into the Innovation Hub, providing intelligent control over lighting and HVAC systems in customer-facing areas.

Through the Innovation Hub, Schneider Electric is undoubtedly strengthening its commitment to its partners and customers across the continent, ensuring that Africa’s industries benefit from the very best in technology, innovation, and sustainability.



