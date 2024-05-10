High demand triggered by a massive post-war reconstruction drive boosted Iraq’s cement production by nearly 22% in the first quarter of 2024, an official has said.

Output by all cement plants across Iraq totalled around 2.35 million tonnes during the first quarter of this year, one of the highest levels in the Arab country’s cement industry, said Haidar Ali, Director of the Iraqi General Cement Company, a subsidiary of the Iraqi Industry and Minerals Ministry.

“Some plants reached their designed production capacity during the first quarter of this year owing to a large increase in domestic demand,” he told the official news agency INA without mentioning Q1 output last year.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Bhaskar Raj)



