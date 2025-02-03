Egypt has cultivated 2,000 acres of short-staple cotton in East Owainat as part of a project to boost domestic production and reduce reliance on imports for the textile industry. Public Enterprise Sector Minister Mohamed Shimi received a progress report on the project, highlighting that over half the crop has already been mechanically harvested.

The project, now in its fifth year, is overseen by the Cotton Trading and Ginning Company, a subsidiary of the Holding Company for Cotton, Spinning, Weaving and Garments. The company provides seeds, planting, and harvesting equipment. The initiative is a collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture and Land Reclamation and the National Company for Land Reclamation and Cultivation, which provided the reclaimed land, water, and labour.

Minister Shimi stressed the project’s importance in increasing Egypt’s self-sufficiency in short-staple cotton, reducing import costs and pressure on foreign currency reserves. He reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to developing the textile industry by securing essential raw materials, supporting local manufacturing, and enhancing its global competitiveness. The minister highlighted the use of mechanical harvesting as a significant advancement, improving efficiency, productivity, and crop quality while reducing costs. The ministry plans to closely monitor the project’s progress.

Minister Shimi also emphasized the importance of expanding the cultivation of Egypt’s renowned long-staple cotton in the Nile Valley and Delta, stressing the need to maintain its quality and purity. He noted the ministry’s earlier launch of a cotton trading system to regulate the market, ensure crop purity, and guarantee fair prices for farmers. This system is supported by the modernization of ginning mills with advanced technology as part of a broader plan to restructure and develop companies within the textile sector.

