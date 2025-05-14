Egypt’s Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly witnessed the signing of four major commercial contracts worth approximately EGP 34.5bn with Xinxing Ductile Iron Pipes Company during the inauguration of its new factory for ductile iron pipe production in the TEDA Egypt Industrial Zone in Ain Sokhna.

The agreements mark a significant step forward in Egypt’s strategy to localize key industrial inputs and enhance its export capacity.

The signing ceremony took place during Madbouly’s visit to the integrated Sokhna area, part of the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE), where the new facility is located. The project is expected to play a critical role in supplying high-quality ductile iron pipes to both domestic infrastructure projects and regional developments.

CEO of Xinxing Egypt, Yi Maolin, signed the contracts on behalf of the company. Representing the Egyptian and regional stakeholders were senior executives from several leading firms. Arab Contractors Board Member Mohamed Alawi signed a contract for the supply of 1,056 tonnes of ductile iron pipes for a water treatment plant in the New Administrative Capital. Hesham Madkour, Vice President of Madkour Group, signed a deal for 27,769 tonnes of pipes designated for the Janna housing project under the Ministry of Housing. Another contract, signed by Ahmed Mostafa, Chairperson of Hassan Allam Trading & Engineering, involves the supply of 19,621 tonnes of pipes for a major development project in Aswan Governorate. Finally, Concord for Engineering and Contracting Chairperson Ahmed El-Abd signed an agreement for the supply of 29,162 tonnes of pipes to support the construction of the Third Ring Road in Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

The combined output under these contracts totals over 77,600 tonnes of ductile iron pipes, manufactured to various diameters and technical specifications. Of the total contract value, EGP 32.5bn is allocated to national infrastructure projects within Egypt, while $39m (approximately EGP 1.9bn) will support exports—most notably to Saudi Arabia.

Speaking at the event, Prime Minister Madbouly emphasized the importance of this project in strengthening Egypt’s industrial base. He noted that ductile iron pipes, which are essential to sectors such as water, wastewater, and urban development, were previously imported using scarce foreign currency. The launch of domestic production will reduce Egypt’s import bill, improve self-reliance in industrial inputs, and increase the country’s export capacity.

“This project is not only about replacing imports, but also about turning Egypt into a regional manufacturing hub,” said Madbouly. “It reflects the importance of partnering with the private sector to achieve our development objectives.”

The Prime Minister underscored the government’s commitment to supporting industrial localization and fostering public-private partnerships as key levers for economic growth. He added that the Xinxing project aligns with Egypt’s broader development goals and its efforts to secure sustainable sources of strategic materials.

Walid Gamal El-Din, Chairperson of the SCZONE, echoed these sentiments, describing the factory as a milestone for both the zone and the national economy. He said the project contributes directly to Egypt’s sustainable development strategy by enhancing local production, creating job opportunities, and positioning Egyptian products competitively in global markets.

Gamal El-Din also highlighted the SCZONE’s role as a bridge between international investors and regional markets. He stressed the growing global demand for infrastructure and industrial materials, and noted that amid current global economic challenges, the SCZONE remains committed to providing a competitive environment for international partnerships.

The inauguration of the Xinxing plant and the signing of these high-value contracts reflect Egypt’s ongoing success in attracting strategic investments, localizing critical industries, and expanding its industrial footprint at both the national and regional levels.

© 2024 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

Daily News Egypt