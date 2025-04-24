The Iraqi government announced on Thursday the launch of six major industrial projects in Al-Muthanna province with a total investment of $1.171 billion.

The projects were remotely launched by Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ Al-Sudani, according to a report by the official Iraqi News Agency (INA).

Al-Sudani launched construction works for Al-Arabi Cement Plant, the Khairat Al-Muthanna Cement Plant and Al-Ittihad Cement Plant, each with a capacity of 6,000 tonne/day, the 6,600 tonnes per day Al-Samawa Cement Plant, and a 1,200 tonnes/day caustic soda project. He also launched commercial operations at the 6,000 tonnes/day Najmat Al-Samawa Cement Plant 2.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

