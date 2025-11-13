Morocco’s phosphate giant OCP announced last week the launch of a new nitrogen-phosphate compound fertiliser – NP 5-42 – targeted at the European markets as part of its ongoing efforts to diversify its nutrient portfolio.

The Company said the product contains 5 percent nitrogen and 42 percent phosphate (P2O5), using ammonia as the nitrogen source.

The new product is compatible with other nitrogen sources, including urea, ammonium sulfate, ammonium nitrate, and calcium ammonium nitrate for mechanical blending and steam granulation processes.

An Argus Media report last week said that the new fertiliser forms part of OCP’s triple superphosphate (TSP) initiative, noting that European phosphate demand remains slow while the market focuses on securing nitrogen supplies.

The report said the NP 5-42 aims to limit OCP’s exposure to volatile import prices for its ammonia feedstock, adding that ammonia prices delivered to Morocco have surged nearly 50 percent since June, reaching $590 per tonne.

The report said NP 5-42 product reduces OCP’s ammonia feedstock demand by around 72pc on a tonne-for-tonne basis.

(Writing by N Saeed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

