Chinese manufacturer Ningbo Boway Alloy Material Co. Ltd plans to invest $150 million (1.5 billion Moroccan dirhams) in Nador port, a new production base in Northeast Morocco.

According to Metal.com, the company announced that it will establish a wholly-owned subsidiary, Boway Alloy New Material (Morocco) Co., Ltd., with its main business intended to be the manufacturing and processing of non-ferrous metal alloy plates and strips.

The plant will produce 30,000 tonnes a year and will span over 188,000 square metres.

Construction is expected to start in October 2026 and will be completed in 2029, Sabah Aghadir and other local media outlets reported.

The company serves American and European markets, and its new Moroccan base is expected to make delivery more efficient and secure global supply chains.

Chinese companies already have a strong presence in Morocco.

In October, Shandong Yongsheng Rubber, a major Chinese tire manufacturer, launched a project to build a tire factory in Morocco at a cost of $675 million.

In September, China’s Gotion High-Tech Group announced the start of construction of the first and largest factory for electric vehicle (EV) batteries and renewable energy storage in Africa, with investments of around $5.5 billion.

In July, China’s Bethel Automotive Safety Systems, specializing in automotive safety systems, announced an investment of $75 million to create a wholly-owned subsidiary in Morocco.

In late 2024, Chinese companies won most of the civil engineering contracts in a multi-billion-dollar project to expand Morocco’s high-speed rail network.

(Writing by N Saeed; Editing by Sona Nambiar)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.