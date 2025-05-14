Egypt - Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly inaugurated the $60m expansion of Turkish company Hayat Egypt Hygienic Products, a factory that manufactures tissue paper from nonwoven materials.

The expanded facility is located within Orascom Industrial Parks in the Sokhna Industrial Zone, part of the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE).

The Prime Minister praised the SCZONE as a key destination for international investment, citing its strategic geographic location—linked to both the Mediterranean and Red Seas—and its integrated industrial zones connected to ports that enhance global trade and logistics. He also highlighted the state’s major infrastructure developments, including national roads and tunnel networks, which have improved access between the eastern and western parts of the zone and supported development in Sinai and Canal cities.

Madbouly noted the increasing diversity of foreign investment across various industrial and logistical sectors, all aimed at reaching nearly two billion global consumers. This, he said, is supported by Egypt’s wide network of free trade agreements and international partnerships that facilitate export access to multiple markets.

During his visit, the Prime Minister toured the facility’s production line, including the preparation area, main machine and control room, packaging unit, and final product displays. Officials from Hayat Egypt presented the scope of the new plant, which spans 21,000 square meters and has created approximately 200 direct jobs. The factory’s annual production capacity reaches 60,000 tonnes.

SCZONE Chairman Walid Gamal El-Din said the expansion reflects the success of ongoing cooperation between Hayat Egypt, the SCZONE, and industrial developer Orascom Industrial Parks. He emphasized the authority’s commitment to facilitating investment by supporting developers, port operators, and manufacturers through a comprehensive suite of services.

Gamal El-Din also pointed to the SCZONE’s continued push to digitize investor services through initiatives such as the one-stop shop and the newly inaugurated logistics center, which streamlines customs procedures and provides integrated investor support. These efforts, he said, align with the authority’s broader strategic vision to create a globally competitive, investment-friendly environment backed by both financial and non-financial incentives.

The expansion builds on Hayat Egypt’s already significant presence in Sokhna. The company operates an existing hygienic products factory within the Orascom Industrial Zones area, spanning 400,000 square meters. That facility has attracted more than EGP 330m in investment and created 450 direct job opportunities.

With the newly launched plant, the company’s total investments in Egypt now exceed EGP 3.33bn (approximately $60m), and its total workforce has grown to 650 direct employees.

© 2024 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

