Iraq has approved a project to build its largest industrial city in the Southern Dhi Qar Governorate with the aim of attracting industrial investment.

The zone has an area of around 250,000 square metres (sqm) and will be divided into several blocks that will host a variety of industries.

“It will be the largest industrial zones in the country…it will expand manufacturing activity in the governorate,” said Razzak Al-Ali, an aide to Dhi Qar governor.

He told Iraq’s Al-Forat News network that Dhi Qar has devised a strategy to become “Iraq’s industrial capital”.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

