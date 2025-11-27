US-based industrial automation giant Rockwell Automation announced on Thursday that it has partnered with Saudi energy and infrastructure solutions provider alfanar, to establish a dedicated manufacturing zone within alfanar’s facility in Industrial City in Riyadh.

This new manufacturing zone will serve as a hub for assembling advanced automation panels using Rockwell Automation’s intelligent devices, software and control and process automation solutions, the company said in a press statement.

These locally assembled panels will be deployed in key infrastructure and utility projects, with an initial focus on the Saudi Water Authority (SWA).

Ahmad Haydar, country leader for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Rockwell Automation said the initiative supports localisation of critical industrial capabilities with solutions made in Saudi Arabia for Saudi Arabia.

Sharekh Ibrahim AlSharekh, vice-president for technical affairs and projects in SWA said the initiative directly supports the Kingdom’s strategic objectives by nurturing national capabilities and maximising in-country value.

Pascal Hoerter, president of alfanar group added. “By combining Rockwell’s global leadership in automation with our deep-rooted expertise in local manufacturing, we are creating a powerful platform for innovation, knowledge transfer, and sustainable growth.”

(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.