Union Coop, the largest consumer cooperative in the UAE, has signed a partnership with the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology to promote local products and offer incentives to local manufacturers.



This partnership is a significant step towards strengthening the presence and competitiveness of local products under the 'Make it in the Emirates' campaign, the Dubai Financial Market-listed company said in a statement.



Under the agreement, Union Coop will provide incentives to participating manufacturers, including display spaces and dedicated shelves for Emirati products, exemption from promotional fees during the campaign period, support for training programmes, and free digital advertising across its platforms.



In addition, new manufacturers will benefit from privileges such as free setup of online stores, up to three months of exemption from warehousing and logistics fees, assistance with product registration, and promotional support via social media channels.



Mohamed Al Hashemi, CEO of Union Coop, said that every dirham spent on national products is a direct investment in the country’s economic future.



The fourth edition of the “Make it in the Emirates” forum is scheduled from May 19 to 22, 2025, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

