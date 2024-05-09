Saudi Arabia - JAX District, a creative district with an industrial heritage in the heart of Saudi Arabia's Diriyah region, has been designated as an industrial heritage site by the Heritage Commission of the Saudi Ministry of Culture.

This prestigious recognition is part of the Industrial Heritage Preservation Program, which protects and celebrates locations of historical industrial significance throughout Saudi Arabia.

The designation highlights JAX District’s unique industrial architecture and places it alongside other sites across the Kingdom that showcase the evolution of the industry and its role in shaping society.

Recognizing JAX District not only pays tribute to its past as a center for large-scale industrial projects, but also underscores the district’s role as a cultural landmark that blends historical preservation with innovative contemporary activations.

Built in the 1970s, JAX - named after the company that built the site - consists of a striking assembly of large warehouses that formed an important industrial center in the Riyadh region.

In the mid-2000s, JAX’s commercial tenants began to move out, a group of graffiti artists used the walls of the abandoned warehouses as a makeshift canvas and young artists also created workshops and studios in the empty spaces.

Central to this community-led transformation has been the establishment of new creative spaces such as art galleries, studios, and cafés, as well as major cultural institutions and office spaces for creative agencies.

Celebrating both its industrial heritage and its fostering of contemporary creative culture, JAX District attracts local and international interest through events such as the Diriyah Contemporary Art Biennale, XP MDLBeastAST Music Futures, Hia Hub, and Noor Riyadh.

The Saudi Arabia Museum of Contemporary Art (SAMoCA), the first contemporary art museum in the Kingdom, is also a focal point within the district.

This historic industrial district now thrives as a dynamic, inclusive community where creative production is both nurtured and put on prominent display.

