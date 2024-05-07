The Iraqi government is working to strengthen its iron industry, acknowledging limitations in the quality of domestic ore reserves, according to the OPEC members Minister of Industry and Minerals Khalid Battal.

He told the Iraqi News Agency that iron ore is found in the Al-Husseiniyat area of western Iraq, but its purity level is around 30 percent whereas sponge iron production requires a minimum purity of 60-70 percent.

To address this challenge, the ministry is supporting a Chinese company's efforts to import higher-purity iron ore through existing contracts in Argentina, Zimbabwe, China, and Indonesia, which will be supplied to the local industries for processing.

"Our plan is to secure a reliable supply of raw materials for various industries. This includes construction sectors that use reinforcement steel, as well as foundries producing rods, structures, and towers," he said.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

