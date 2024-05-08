Jordan’s partners in its first planned green ammonia and hydrogen plant have completed preliminary feasibility and technical studies for the project.

The Jordanian Green Ammonia Company and its Polish partner Hynfra presented the studies to Jordan’s Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Saleh Al-Kharabsheh on Monday, Addustour and other local publications reported on Wednesday.

The project in the Southern Jordanian port of Aqaba will cost around $1.6 billion and is expected to be completed within 3-4 years after it is launched, according to the Jordanian company adviser Sharhabil Madi.

“This vital project will help Jordan enter sectors which rely on ammonia and hydrogen and will also attract qualitative investments to the country,” the Minister said.

The company’s chairman Wael Suleiman said the project would be built in partnership with the Polish firm and the Jordanian government, adding that his company signed a MoU with Amman in October 2023 to prepare those studies within a year.

