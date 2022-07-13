Iraq is planning to build two recycling plants to manage waste and generate electricity in two provinces, the official news agency has said.

The cabinet has approved plans by the Environment Ministry to construct the plants in the Northern Nineveh Governorate and in Babil in Central Iraq, the agency said, quoting Issa Al-Fayyad, director of the Ministry’s Technical Department.

Fayyad said the project in Babil is intended to “manage and recycle” waste in the Governorate while the Nineveh plant would be designed to “recycle waste and generate electricity” for the Governorate.

“These plants are designed on international standards…they will also process dangerous medical waste, which can be managed by specialized global firms,” he said without mentioning date or cost of the projects.

