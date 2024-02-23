A Romanian company will build a recycling plant in the Southern Iraqi oil hub of Basra under an agreement signed with the local government.

Dana Electro Recycle signed the memorandum of understanding with Basra Municipality on Thursday, the National Iraqi News agency said on Friday.

Basra’s assistant governor Hassan Al-Najjar, who signed the deal, said the project includes waste recycling and power generation.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

