Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group said it has set a goal of installing Winnow’s food waste technology across all its hotels by the end of 2025, reiterating its commitment to setting a new standard for sustainability in the luxury hospitality sector.

Winnow’s AI technology has already seen a remarkable 36% reduction in food waste in four pilot hotels: Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong; Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park, London; Mandarin Oriental, Miami; and Mandarin Oriental Jumeirah, Dubai.

In the knowledge that food waste accounts for up to 10% of the world's greenhouse gas emissions and that between 5-15% of the food purchased by kitchens is typically wasted, the technology aims to contribute to the group’s efforts to reduce waste intensity by 50% by 2030.

This commitment is aligned with the United Nations SDG 12.3, which aims to halve global per capita food waste by 2030.

Winnow’s data will enable hotel teams to make informed decisions that positively impact both the environment and their bottom line, with kitchens typically saving between 2-8% on food costs.

Initiatives to manage food waste will expand upon existing ones, including colleague educational campaigns, overhauling buffet operations, donating excess edible food, and innovative composting programmes to improve soil condition and support efficient absorption of rainwater.

With Mandarin Oriental restaurants holding 26 Michelin Stars around the world including Michelin’s Green-star recognition at Amber, the signature French fine-dining restaurant at The Landmark Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong, the Group also looks forward to leveraging the creative platform of their chefs to raise awareness on the importance of tackling food waste.

Looking ahead, chefs will be able to use insights from Winnow’s data to inform zero waste menus and recipes.

Torsten van Dullemen, Group Director of Sustainability and Area Vice President Operations, said: “Our commitment to sustainability goes hand in hand with our promise to deliver exceptional guest experiences. The integration of Winnow’s technology across our global portfolio is a bold step towards reducing our ecological impact and reinforcing our position as an industry leader.”

Marc Zornes, CEO & Co-founder of Winnow, said: “Mandarin Oriental is at the forefront of sustainability in luxury hospitality. Our collaboration is already demonstrating the powerful impact of technology and data in reducing food waste.

“We’re honoured to support Mandarin Oriental in their ambitious goals, and together, we’re not only setting new industry standards but also making a tangible difference for our planet.”

Successful pilot programmes at Mandarin Oriental hotels in Miami, Dubai, London and Hong Kong resulted in annualised net savings of $207,000, 66 tonnes of food waste, and 289 tonnes in CO2e emissions.

The group will be building on this success by rolling out Winnow’s technology to all 40 hotels by the end of 2025.

