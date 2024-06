The Saudi Ports Authority said on Sunday it had signed a contract worth 30 million Saudi riyals ($8 million) with Saudi-based waste management company Reviva for a recycling waste complex in the city of Jeddah.

($1 = 3.7501 riyals)

